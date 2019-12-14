Left Menu
10-year-old girl apprehended for killing classmate in Jaipur

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 19:09 IST
A 10-year-old girl was apprehended here on Saturday for allegedly killing a classmate, who had come to her place, after the two got into an argument over snatching a pen, police said. The parents of the accused, who were not at home at the time of the incident, have been arrested for allegedly destroying evidence, they said.

The accused had snatched a pen from the victim in class. On December 11, the 12-year-old victim went to the house of the accused after school and the two got into an argument over the issue, said Braj Mohan Kaviya, station house officer (SHO), Chaksu police station. During the argument, the accused attacked the girl with an iron rod. The victim had sustained injuries on her head, ribs and stomach, which led to her death, he said.

According to Kaviya, after the parents of the accused got home, she narrated the entire story to her mother. To destroy evidence, the two tied the victim's body to a rock and threw it in a pond. Later, the mother of the accused informed her husband. Finally, they fished out the body from the pond and dumped it in an open ground, the SHO said.

After the victim did not reach home on December 11, her parents lodged a missing complaint. Her body was recovered on Thursday, Kaviya said. All three accused have been arrested and further investigation in the matter is underway, he said.

