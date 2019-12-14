Two absconders arrested in J-K

Two absconders, who were wanted in separate cases and had been on the run for years, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Jammu districts, police said on Saturday. Abdul Qayoom, a resident of Kathua, was arrested from Mai Chack village by a police party from the Ghagwal police station on Saturday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

A case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered against him at the police station in 2013 and he had been evading arrest ever since, the spokesperson said. Qayoom was produced before a court and sent to sub-jail, Hiranagar, he added.

The second accused, Madan Lal, a resident of Jammu's Nanak Nagar, was arrested on Friday. He was arrested from Digiana by a police party from the Satwari police station, the spokesperson said. An FIR was registered against him on charges of rash driving and causing grievous hurt, under the relevant sections of the Ranbir Penal Code in 2014, he said.

