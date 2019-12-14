Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two absconders arrested in J-K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 19:46 IST
Two absconders arrested in J-K

Two absconders, who were wanted in separate cases and had been on the run for years, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Jammu districts, police said on Saturday. Abdul Qayoom, a resident of Kathua, was arrested from Mai Chack village by a police party from the Ghagwal police station on Saturday afternoon, a police spokesperson said.

A case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered against him at the police station in 2013 and he had been evading arrest ever since, the spokesperson said. Qayoom was produced before a court and sent to sub-jail, Hiranagar, he added.

The second accused, Madan Lal, a resident of Jammu's Nanak Nagar, was arrested on Friday. He was arrested from Digiana by a police party from the Satwari police station, the spokesperson said. An FIR was registered against him on charges of rash driving and causing grievous hurt, under the relevant sections of the Ranbir Penal Code in 2014, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-New Zealand to chase record target of 468 in first test

New Zealand needs a record 468 runs in their fourth innings to win the first test after Australia declared at 217 for nine in the opening session on the fourth day.Tireless quicks Tim Southee 5-69 and Neil Wagner 3-59 shared the spoils, as ...

FACTBOX-Golf-Presidents Cup player records

The United States won the Presidents Cup 16-14 on Sunday. Following is a list of individual player records for each team at the event at Royal Melbourne. Wins, losses, halves total points UNITED STATESJustin Thomas 3-1-1 3.5 Xander Schauffe...

French firm Suez working on two water projects in India

France-based Suez SA is working on two water management projects worth 217 million euros over Rs 1,700 crore in New Delhi and Mangalore, a company official said. A waste water treatment plant is being set up in Okhla here at a cost of 145 m...

Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Faisal appointed ambassador to Germany

In a major reshuffle, Pakistan government has appointed 20 senior foreign office officials for diplomatic assignments abroad including spokesperson Mohammad Faisal as the new ambassador to Germany. In the reshuffle, which has been approved ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019