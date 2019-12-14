Entry, exit at Jamia Millia Islamia, Janpath stations closed: Delhi Metro

The entry and the exit points at Jamia Millia Islamia and Janpath metro stations were closed on Saturday here.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a tweet said: "As advised by the Delhi Police, entry and exit at Jamia Millia Islamia station has been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station."

"The entry and exit at Janpath has been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," the DMRC added in another tweet. (ANI)

