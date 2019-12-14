Maha: Extension granted to 5,298 officers terminated from service for not submitting caste certificates

Maharashtra Cabinet on Saturday decided to grant an extension to as many as 5,298 officers and staff members, who were terminated from services due to non-submission of caste validity certificates for 11 months. The state government has directed all administrative departments to determine the census-wise number of employees and officers of the Scheduled Tribes in the respective government, semi-government offices under them and then classify them in the posts of their superiors. Then vacancies should be created and fulfilled till December 31. It was also decided to set up an independent ministerial group after conducting a detailed study on the service and retirement benefits of the officers and staff.

Another major decision taken by the Cabinet was to bring about uniformity in Goods and Services Tax (GST) law enforcement by approving 22 amendments to the Act. "A total of 22 amendments to the Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Act, 2019, as there is a need for uniformity in both the laws, as double taxation (CGST and SGST) are taking place on the same transaction," the government said in a statement. The Central Goods and Services Tax, as well as the State Goods and Services Tax, are double levied on state affairs. On August 1, the Central Goods and Services Tax Act has been amended. The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 and the Consolidated Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 have been amended.

Accordingly, the Maharashtra government had to make similar amendments to the State Goods and Services Tax Act, it said. The amendments are included in proposals for mutual planning for taxpayers, establishing a National Advance Judicial Appeal Authority, facilitating easy process and process for taxpayers, formulating laws and technical corrections. (ANI)

