Four members of family die as car falls into canal in Haryana's Sonipat district          

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 20:31 IST
Four members of a family, who were on their way to attend a wedding in nearby Bahadurgarh, died on Saturday when the car they were travelling in fell into the Munak canal in Sonipat district of Haryana, a police official said. The incident was reported to police by some villagers who had gone to the canal in the morning.

The victims were identified as Vijaypal (45), his wife Sandhya (42), son Harsh (17) and daughter Nikita (14), the police said. Vijaypal's brother Chandrapal told police that the family had left for the wedding at 3 AM.

The bodies have been fished out and handed over to their family members after post-mortem, Sadar police station in-charge Mandeep said. "There was no protective railing around the canal," another police official said.

Further investigation is on, he said.

