J-K admin reviews post snowfall situation, directs early power supply restoration

  • PTI
  • Jammu
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 20:45 IST
  • Created: 14-12-2019 20:45 IST
Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday reviewed the post snowfall situation across the union territory and issued directions for early restoration of power supply and clearance of roads, an official spokesperson said. Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K K Sharma and Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam held a video conference with the officials of Kashmir and Jammu divisions and directed them to ensure that power supply is restored and roads are cleared of snow by Sunday evening, he said.

The chief engineers were directed to ensure restoration of damaged power lines across the two divisions on immediate basis, the spokesperson said. During the conference, Jammu Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma said the power supply has been disrupted in many parts of the region, including Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda.

Sharma and Subrahmanyam were told that traffic on major highways in the Jammu division has been disrupted due to snowfall and efforts are on to clear the roads, the spokesperson said. Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan said the power supply in north and central Kashmir, including Srinagar city, has been restored, while efforts are underway to restore the supply in other parts of the Valley.

The officials were informed that 70 per cent of the priority 1 and priority 2 roads across Kashmir Valley have been cleared of snow, the spokesperson said.

