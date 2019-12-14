Cong must explain why it questioned existence of Lord Ram in

Union minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said the Congress must explain why it "questioned" the existence of Lord Ram through an affidavit in the Supreme Court. The Union Minister for Women and Child Development, addressing rallies in Sindri and Nirsa Assembly seats, said the apex court verdict has paved the way for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Voters should seek an explanation from the Congress leaders why the party had questioned the existence of Lord Ram by filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court," she said. Irani also called Congress leaders for a debate on a public platform over comparison in performance of the Narendra Modi-led government and 55 years of Congress rule.

She listed out welfare schemes of the BJP-led governments in the Centre and the state. Both Sindri and Nirsa seats are going to polls in the fourth phase on December 16..

