Teen rapes sister's friend

  • PTI
  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 22:47 IST
  • Created: 14-12-2019 22:43 IST
Following a complaint by the girl's family, the teenager was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Teen rapes sister's friend Hyderabad, Dec 14 (PTI): A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her friend's elder brother at his house here on Saturday afternoon, police said. The 19-year-old called the girl to his house saying that his sister wanted to meet her and when she went there, locked the door and allegedly raped her, police said The victim stays in the neighborhood of the accused.

Following a complaint by the girl's family, the teenager was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said. The teenager was absconding and efforts were on to nab him, police said...

