Army officer awarded for winning Ultraman India triathlon

Lieutenant Colonel Swaroop Singh Kuntal has been awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat for winning Ultraman India 2019, sources said on Saturday.

Kuntal was awarded the Commendation Card by Rawat on Friday for winning the triathlon that includes 10 kilometers swimming, 85 kilometers running and 424 kilometers cycling.

He completed the grueling race, conducted in the Delhi-NCR region, in 27 hours, 46 minutes from November 23 to 25.

