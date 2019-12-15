Left Menu
Octopus commandos conduct mock drill at Telangana HC

Organisation for Counter-Terrorist Operations (Octopus) commandos on Saturday conducted a mock drill at Telangana High Court.

  Hyderabad (Telangana)
  Updated: 15-12-2019 07:32 IST
  Created: 15-12-2019 07:32 IST
Commandos during the mock drill at Telangana High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The mock drill was conducted from 10 pm to 12 am at the Telangana High Court.

On the instructions of Kothakota Srinivas Reddy, IPS, Additional Director General of Police (DGP), Operations (Octopus and Greyhounds), under the leadership Ananthaiah Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and 50 Octopus Commandos, conducted a mock yesterday. (ANI)

