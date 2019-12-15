Hyderabad: 4 arrested for allegedly setting ablaze watchman

Hyderabad City Police nabbed four persons for allegedly setting ablaze a watchman in the city. The deceased identified as Sharanappa (48), a native of Karnataka, was set ablaze on the intervening night of December 6-7, who later succumbed to his injuries on December 13.

According to the family members, the accused had attacked the watchman over a land dispute, the police said. "Sharanappa was admitted to a hospital with 45-50% burnt injuries and later was declared dead by the doctors. According to the complaint that we have received, the watchman was attacked over a land dispute. There have been multiple cases on this dispute earlier, "Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said.

"Police have also seized one petrol bottle, a matchbox, fortune car and six mobile phones from the accused possession. During the investigation, it was identified that some people knowingly assisted the accused persons so an investigation will be carried out," he added. The accused have been identified as Thumkunta Madhava Reddy, Samala Madhava Reddy, Jakkula Surender Reddy and Dami Naresh Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)