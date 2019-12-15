Left Menu
JK: Doda Administration issues public advisory on snowfall

As the entire Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving continuous spell of snowfall, the district administration of Doda on Sunday issued an advisory and has suggested people not to wander near avalanche-prone areas.


District Development Commissioner of Doda Dr. Diford Sagar speaking to ANI. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As the entire Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving continuous spell of snowfall, the district administration of Doda on Sunday issued an advisory and has suggested people not to wander near avalanche-prone areas. The people of Doda and Kishtwar districts woke up to a thick blanket of snow.

The snowfall has left the life paralyzed in these districts with most of the link roads getting blocked due to the heavy snowfall. Meanwhile, the snowfall has also snapped electricity in most of the areas of these districts. The district administration of Doda has issued an advisory and has asked the authorities of different regions to take necessary steps.

"This is a precautionary measure because there has been continuous snowfall in the state. The people across the district are advised not to wander near avalanche-prone areas. We have also informed the authorities to be ready for standby operation and keep the machinery on alert," District Development Commissioner of Doda Dr. Diford Sagar said. "We had received some complaint about the houses being collapsed for which we have provided the necessities. There is a lot of disruption with the electricity here for which we have taken some precautions as well," he added.

Further in case of any emergency public is advised to contact DC office control room 24*7 on toll-free numbers 18001807122 and 9906320997 for help.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

