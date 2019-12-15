Left Menu
Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act is instigated by pseudo-secularists: VHP

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 14:24 IST
VHP leader Milind Parande (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Terming the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act-2019 as a condemnable act, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said that the protests have been instigated by "pseudo-secularists" elements driven by vested interests. "There is no harm to any Indian by deporting foreign 'infiltrators' out of the country and giving refuge in India to 'refugees' from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, fleeing religious persecution there," said Milind Parande, International secretary-general of VHP.

"In spite of this logic of national interest, the violent demonstrations are being carried out by some pseudo-secularists and self-seeking political parties by confusing, misleading and inciting the people under the policy of minority appeasement and Rahul Gandhi's empathy for Pak-Bangladeshi 'infiltrators," said Parande. He said that no one should be allowed to attack railway stations, buses, government property, media and security personnel in the name of protests.

"It is extremely unfortunate that the governments of some states, opposing the country's Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the Parliament and validated by the President of the country, remain only silent spectators in these violent demonstrations, whereas, constitutionally everyone should come forward to implement the Act!," he said. (ANI)

