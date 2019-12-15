Curfew relaxed in parts of Shillong from 6 am to 7 pm

The curfew, imposed in parts of the city amid violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act, was relaxed from 6 am to 7 pm on Sunday, officials said. The curfew was relaxed for 13 hours in areas under the jurisdictions of Sadar and Lumdiengiri police stations, the officials said.

In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the curfew-bound areas, the District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills, M W Nongbri, has relaxed the curfew till 7 pm, they said. Curfew will be reimposed in these areas from 7 pm on Sunday till further orders, a statement issued by the district administration said.

SMS and mobile internet services have been withdrawn for 48 hours since 5pm on Saturday, an official said. Banks and educational institutions have been shut since December 11 and the North Eastern Hill University has also postponed all examinations to February 2020.

Traffic was negligible on the roads during the relaxed hours of curfew and markets were shut for most parts of the days. The assembly will be holding a special one-day session on December 19 to allow the government to pass a resolution to demand the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

