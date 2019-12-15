Left Menu
Lok Adalat awards Rs 40 lakh to family of accident victim

  Thane
  Updated: 15-12-2019 16:27 IST
  Created: 15-12-2019 16:25 IST
Lok Adalat awards Rs 40 lakh to family of accident victim
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

The family of a Thane civic worker, who was killed in a road accident on Mumbai-Nashik Highway over two years back, has been awarded Rs 40 lakh compensation by a Lok Adalat held in the district. The claim was settled by SBI General Insurance Company during the Lok Adalat held at Kalyan on Saturday.

The claim made by the family members of the deceased- Harishchandra Sase (46)- was settled in the presence of the district judges Anil Subramaniam and K D Jadhav as well as senior officials of the SBI. Sase, who was then working as a sweeper with the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), was on his way to work along with his colleague on his motorcycle on May 15, 2017, when his vehicle was hit by a car near Vafe village on Mumbai-Nashik Highway, advocate Megha Pendse, who appeared on behalf of his family, said.

Sase, who was earning Rs 31,220 per month at that time, died on the spot. His family members had moved the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) at Kalyan seeking compensation.

Meanwhile, M R Deshpande, secretary of the District Legal Aid Services Authority said 59 benches at the Lok Adalat in Kalyan disposed of as many as 2,675 cases, which involved Rs 32.33 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

