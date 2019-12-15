Left Menu
Development News Edition

Advantage for India as work-age population bulge to last till 2055: Naidu

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 16:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 16:41 IST
Advantage for India as work-age population bulge to last till 2055: Naidu
Image Credit: ANI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the "next 30 years" are crucial for India in terms of the demographic dividend as the "bulge" in the working-age population of the country will last till 2055. He also called upon the need to equip the youth with skills that will enable them to face 21st-century challenges.

Naidu was addressing the 62nd convocation ceremony of Sardar Patel University at Vallabh Vidyanagar in central Gujarat. "More than 65 percent of our population today is below 35 years of age and that is really a huge advantage.

This bulge in the working-age population is set to last till 2055. Therefore, the next 30 years are very crucial for India. We need to skill and equip our youth for the challenges of the 21st century," he said.

"Today, India is going through a phase which is filled with hope and opportunities. As the vice president, I have visited many foreign countries and one common thing that I have experienced is that everybody has faith in India's capabilities, talent and efforts," he added. On the occasion, Naidu called upon the graduating students to work for the uplift of those who are not as fortunate as them.

"We should leave the path of caste, creed, cash and criminality and adopt goals set by our heritage like character, calibre, capacity and contact," he advised them. "We should adopt the mantra of reform, perform and transform given by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Earlier, Naidu paid tributes to Sardar Patel at his statue on the university campus on his 69th death anniversary. "I am told that barring a few occasions, Sardar Patel University has maintained its half-a-century long tradition of holding its annual convocation on December 15th as an institutional gesture of commemorating the death anniversary of Sardar Patel," he said.

A total of 119 students were presented with gold medals at the convocation ceremony, which was also attended by Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court to pronounce verdict at 3 pm in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its judgement at 3 pm on Monday in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a woman by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017, court sources said. The woman was allegedly kidnapped and ...

Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Gulabo Sitabo' gets new release date

The release of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo has been preponed by a week and will now be releasing on April 17, 2020, the makers said on Monday. The film, being directed by Shoojit Sircar, was earlier suppose...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6.15 a.m. GMT/1.15 a.m. ET

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Beijing on Monday, saying the Asian financial hub was not yet out of the dilemma facing the citys economy after months of sometimes violent protests.NEWZEALAND-VOLCANO Probe...

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC at Krishna Ghati sector

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC at the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC bega...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019