Left Menu
Development News Edition

AGP to file plea in Supreme Court for revocation of amended

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 17:11 IST
AGP to file plea in Supreme Court for revocation of amended
The Supreme Court of India. File photo/ANI

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally of the ruling BJP, would file a petition in the Supreme Court praying for revocation of the amended Citizenship Act, party leader Kumar Deepak Das said on Sunday. He asserted that the AGP respected the sentiments of common people, who were wary that the law might threaten their identity and existence.

"We will take the legal route to seek revocation of the amended Act as the indigenous people of Assam are apprehensive that their identity, language might come under threat," Das, a former Rajya Sabha MP, told PTI. Sources said a delegation of the AGP, led by Das, would leave for Delhi in the evening to file the plea in the apex court as PILs seeking revocation of the Act were scheduled to be taken up for hearing on December 18.

Former AGP Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, who had been vocal about his opposition to the amended Act, claimed the party never adopted any resolution supporting the law. He urged the AGP leadership to clear its stand on the contentious matter.

Dissidence had been brewing in the AGP after party chief Atul Bora said if the Centre "wants to bring the Bill, he cannot do anything about it". AGP member in Rajya Sabha, Birendra Prasad Baishya, had voted in favor of the legislation.

The regional party has seen a spree of resignations, primarily from district-level bodies, over the issue. Mahanta, however, claimed Bora's views were "personal" and had nothing to do with the party.

"Being a regional party, we cannot go against the interests of indigenous people. Views expressed by Bora had nothing to with the party's stance on the Act," he claimed. Earlier in the day, AGP workers held demonstrations outside the party headquarters in the Ambari area of Guwahati, demanding the resignation of Baishya, party president Atul Bora and two other ministers.

Senior AGP leader Brindabon Goswami urged party workers to "ensure that the aspirations and sentiments of the Assamese people are honored and the law revoked". "What is the point of filing a petition against the amended Act now after the party MP voted in its favor?" Goswami contended.

During the previous tenure of the BJP, Bora, who is also the state agriculture minister, and two AGP ministers had resigned from Sarabananda Sonowal-led government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which had later lapsed as it could not be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha. They had later withdrawn their resignations, in view of "changing circumstances".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Some students of Nadwatul Ulama Institute in Lucknow indulge in stone-pelting: UP DGP OP Singh.

Some students of Nadwatul Ulama Institute in Lucknow indulge in stone-pelting UP DGP OP Singh....

'Mary' one of Prince Louis' first words, says Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has revealed that a British television show inspired one of Prince Louis first words. Talking to the British TV cooking star Mary Berry in an upcoming television special A Berry Royal Christmas, the...

Student protests against India's citizenship law spread after clashes on campuses

Protests over a new citizenship law based on religion spread to student campuses across India on Monday as critics said Prime Minister Narendra Modis government was pushing a partisan agenda in conflict with Indias founding as a secular rep...

Farewell party turns somber for Raiders

What was likely the final afternoon of football for Oakland at RingCentral Coliseum ended in heartbreak for the sold-out crowd of 52,788, as the Raiders suffered a devastating defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who pulled off a last-minute...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019