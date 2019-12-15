Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citizenship Act protest: Violence, arson in south Delhi; buses torched

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 17:40 IST
Citizenship Act protest: Violence, arson in south Delhi; buses torched
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Violence erupted on Mathura Road in southeast Delhi following a clash between police and Jamia Millia Islamia students who were protesting against the amended Citizenship Act. The protesters torched DTC buses and a fire tender was damaged, police claimed.

Students claimed that the police baton charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. A Delhi Fire Services official said four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

One fire tender was completely damaged and two personnel were injured, he said. According to Saimon Farooqui, national secretary of Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India, the protesters were peacefully sitting on Mathura Road when policemen tried to "trouble" a couple of protesters, who resisted.

Thereafter, police started lathicharging the protesters and using teargas, he alleged. Another student claimed that after the policemen used force, some protesters torched buses and indulged in vandalism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Farewell party turns somber for Raiders

What was likely the final afternoon of football for Oakland at RingCentral Coliseum ended in heartbreak for the sold-out crowd of 52,788, as the Raiders suffered a devastating defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who pulled off a last-minute...

Lockie Ferguson out of Test series against Australia due to injury

New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled of the remainder of Test series against Australia after he sustained a right calf-muscle tendon strain. Ferguson picked the injury during the first Test against Australia which the latter wo...

Prevailing situation 'volatile', created by BJP-RSS combine: Vijayan

At times when several non-BJP ruled states are up-in-ante against the Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, in Kerala both the ruling dispensation and Opposition are on the same dais as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and LoP Rame...

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC at Krishna Ghati sector

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC at the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC bega...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019