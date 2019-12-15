Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revenue collection at Sabarimala crosses Rs 104 cr in 28 days

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sabarimala
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 18:38 IST
Revenue collection at Sabarimala crosses Rs 104 cr in 28 days
Sabarimala Temple in Kerala (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Twenty eight days into the annual two-month long pilgrimage season, revenue collection at Sabarimala crossed Rs 104 crore on Sunday as against Rs 64 crore in the same period last year, the Travancore Devaswom Board said. The TDB, which manages the hill shrine, said the temple earned Rs 104.72 crore revenue after it opened for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage on November 17.

"As of today, the total revenue since the temple opened on November 17 is Rs 104.72 crore. Last year on the same day it was Rs 64.16 crore. We have to count coins worth Rs five crore. We will calculate the value by weighing the coins with the permission of the court," TDB president N Vasu told reporters here.

The revenue earned was through donations for organizing Annadanam (free food for pilgrims), sale of prasadam including 'appam' and 'aravana' and cash and coins received as donations to the deity, he said. Last year, the temple and TDB had suffered huge revenue losses as the shrine and nearby areas witnessed massive protests by a section of frenzied devotees and right wing political parties over the September 28, 2018 Supreme Court order, allowing entry of women of all ages into the shrine.

However, the Apex Court had on November 14 this year said a larger seven-judge bench would re-examine various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and mosques and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community. This prompted the state government to put on hold the implementation of the apex court order of September 28, 2018, resulting in more flow of devotees to the shrine.

Vasu said the TDB was contemplating a ropeway project connecting Nilackal and Sannidhanam. This was being thought of as they were yet to receive the soil test result from the Forest Department for the proposed rope-way project connecting Pamba and Sannidhanam, he said.

The Board has also commenced sale of 'appam' and 'aravana' from Pamba, Vasu said. He also said the temple authorities have arranged for sale of prasadam through counters at Pamba after receiving the nod from the 'Thanthri' (head priest).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Nothing like natural game at international level, must play according to situation: Pant

Often accused of not putting enough premium on his wicket, rising Indian batsman Rishabh Pant says he has now understood that there is no concept of natural game in international cricket where one has to play according to the situation. Pan...

FEATURE-Uganda's refugee farmers sow seeds of change

By Claire Cozens BIDI BIDI, Uganda, Dec 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - One of the few possessions refugee Emily Bronte carried with him when he fled war in South Sudan for Uganda was a battered copy of an aid agency booklet on how to run a...

Mayawati says violence in Jamia, AMU unfortunate, demands inquiry

BSP President Mayawati on Monday termed as unfortunate the violence in Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia against the amended Citizenship Act and demanded a judicial inquiry. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also appe...

Maha: Portion of bridge over river collapses; none hurt

A section of a bridge located over a river collapsed in Maharashtras Pune district on Monday morning, a police official said. No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said. A section of the bridge, located on the Indrayani river and conn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019