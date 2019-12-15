Light rain in eastern UP, dry weather in western region

Light rain occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh while the weather was dry over western parts of the state, the meteorological department said here on Sunday. Shallow fog occurred at isolated places over the state, it said.

State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the normal mark. The cities, which recorded minimum temperature around 10 degrees Celsius are - Bahraich and Etawah (10.8 degrees Celsius each), Basti (10.5 degrees Celsius), Agra (10.4 degrees Celsius), Meerut (10.2 degrees Celsius), Aligarh (10 degrees Celsius), Fatehgarh (9.4 degrees Celsius) and Bareilly

(9.3 degrees Celsius). Muzaffarnagar and Najibabad were the coldest places in the state, where the minimum temperature fell to 9.2 degrees Celsius each.

For Monday, the department has forecast dry weather over both eastern and western Uttar Pradesh. Shallow to moderate fog is very likely at isolated places over the state while the dense fog is very likely at other isolated places in the state on the day, it stated.

Weather is most likely to remain dry over the state on December 17 (Tuesday) and December 18 (Wednesday), according to the department's forecast.

