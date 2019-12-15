UP CM commends woman constables at passing-out parade

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday commended the newly recruited woman constables of UP Police, saying they have taken the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign to new heights. During the passing out parade of the women constables at Reserve Police Lines here, Adityanath said, "The soul of any police force lies in its training."

He said more than 80,000 boys and girls have been made a part of the UP Police in the last two-and-a-half years. Adityanath said the budget of the state home department has been increased and funds made available for construction of police lines and housing facilities for the police personnel.

"The state government is extremely vigilant as far as the law and order scenario is concerned," the chief minister added. There were 677 women constables in the passing out parade, of these 389 were trained in Lucknow Police Lines, while 288 were trained in Sitapur Police Lines, a statement issued by the chief minister's office said.

On the occasion, UP's Director General of Police OP Singh said a new training syllabus has been incorporated to make the force more competent and people-friendly.

