Amended citizenship law will create chaos in country: Rahman

Maharashtra cadre IPS officer Abdur Rahman, who had announced his resignation against "divisive" citizenship law last week, on Sunday said its implementation will create "chaos" in the country. The recently passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) grants Indian citizenship to members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution there.

Rahman, posted as special IGP in Mumbai, had issued a statement saying he decided to resign and won't be attending office in protest against the "blatantly communal and unconstitutional" law. "The move of the Union government to implement the new law will create chaos in the country as it is violative of the provisions of the Constitution," he told reporters in Pune.

Rahman was felicitated by Mulnivasi Muslim Manch and Bhim Army for his move.

