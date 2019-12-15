Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIB expresses regret over "personal tweet" from its official handle

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-12-2019 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-12-2019 22:55 IST
PIB expresses regret over "personal tweet" from its official handle

The Press Information Bureau on Sunday expressed regret over a tweet from its official Twitter handle which came out in support of the protestors involved in clashes with Delhi police. The tweet, purportedly by a member of the PIB's social media team and former student of Jamia Millia Islamia expressed solidarity with the students.

"Seeing Jamia turn into a war zone is the last thing I expected to see. I can't let my alma mater bleed," the tweet said with hashtags such as "Stop Violence against students." Barely an hour later, PIB tweeted from its official handle that a member of the social media team had posted her personal comments on the issue.

"A member of our Social Media team inadvertently tweeted from the @PIB_India handle her personal comments on the situation in Jamia Millia. The error is deeply regretted. Suitable action is being taken," the tweet said. At least six policemen and around 35 students injured when they clashed with each other over the law that seeks to provide citizenship rights to religious minorities from three neighbouring countries who arrived in India to escape religious persecution.

The Press Information Bureau is the Union government's department Under teh Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and is mandated with the task to aprise medfia of the policies and decisions of the government. PTI ASG

ASG RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar has 'softened' stance following ICJ hearing, says Bangladesh Foreign Minister

Following the United Nations International Court of Justice ICJ hearing, Myanmar has softened its stance on the matter pertaining to Rohingya Muslims said Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. They have softened their stance. They hav...

WB: Several trains cancelled in Katihar division following public agitation against CAA

Due to public agitation following the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, CAA several trains in the Katihar division of Northeast Frontier Railway will remain cancelled on Monday. The Chief Public Relations Officer, Easte...

AchhaGo makes it big at IEAE 2019 AchhaGo launched Smart Living at the IEAE 2019

December 16th, 2019, New Delhi AchhaGo, the retail wing of AchhaCart, has successfully completed the three-day India International Electronics Smart Appliances Expo. The brand launched its concept of smart living, showcased new product an...

Vaping may increase chronic lung disease risk: Study

Use of e-cigarettes may significantly increase a persons risk of developing chronic lung diseases like asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema, according to a study published on Monday. Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019