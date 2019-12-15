Dhanoa refutes reports claiming IAF lacked operational data link during Balakot airstrike

Air Chief Marshal (retd) BS Dhanoa, who headed the Air Force at the time of Balakot airstrike, on Sunday refuted reports that claimed there was an absence of operational data link during the strike. Speaking to ANI here on sidelines of an event, Dhanoa said that news reports about jets going incommunicado were false.

"To say that Sukhoi-30 went air-borne and couldn't talk to anybody is a false statement," he said.The former IAF chief also said that it is wrong to claim that there was no communication between the Army and the Air Force during the airstrike. "Similarly to say that Army and Air Force don't have communication is a wrong statement. We have joint air defence centre. Air Force is a network-enabled force," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)