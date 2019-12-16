Left Menu
Bengal govt must withdraw ad that says NRC, citizenship law won't be implemented in state: Guv

  PTI
  Kolkata
  Updated: 16-12-2019 01:22 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 01:22 IST
The advertisement, in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee states that NRC and citizenship law will not be implemented in West Bengal, is unconstitutional and a head of government can't use public money for such campaigns, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters at Raj Bhavan, Dhankhar called on those in position of power to not shirk responsibility as it is "no occasion to play politics".

"How can an elected head of a government use public money to give advertisement in national media that there will be no NRC, no CAB in state? This advertisement is unconstitutional," the governor said. "As Constitutional head I had very gracefully invited her (CM) attention, I had urged her to withdraw it. I am sure you all will agree that public money can't be used to lead an agitation against law of the land," he added.

The governor has been at loggerheads with the Banerjee government over several issues. Dhankhar, who described the law and order situation in the state as "unimaginable", said public property is being damaged in a wanton manner, ruthlessly and recklessly, and fear has been put in the minds of people belonging to a certain section of the society.

In an apparent reference to the chief minister, he said if there is situation she cannot manage, she should seek assistance. "Indian Constitution allows it." "If she thinks she needs assistance from any quarters she should indicate. We cannot let anarchy to rule," he said.

Violent protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued to rock various parts of West Bengal for the third consecutive day with several incidents of vandalism and arson being reported from different districts. "It is not an occasion to pay lip service, it is an occasion to be on action mode," Dhankhar said, adding that there seems to be total absence of accountability in certain quarters of the state.

"Police authorities could have anticipated the situation. They should have been moere pro-active more involved. Emphasis should have been more to be on action mode," the governor said. Dhankhar further said a certain section of the society is "hounded" in the state, particularly in Malda, Murshidabad and Nadia districts.

He said it is time for the chief minister to respect the Constitution and use her state machinery in a manner that confidence of people is restored. The governor later tweeted "A delegation led by Member of Parliament and BJP state President Dilip Ghosh submitted a representation about the serious situation in the state and called for immediate intervention.

"The situation was termed as internal disturbance and virtual collapse of rule of law", Dhankhar significantly tweeted. In another tweet late Sunday evening, Dhankhar said he has summoned the West Bengal chief secretary and the director general of police to brief him on the situation following violent protests in the state against the amended citizenship law.

The two senior officials have been called to Raj Bhawan Monday morning, Dhankhar wrote on his Twitter handle.

