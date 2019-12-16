Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fourth phase of polling begins in Jharkhand for 15 Assembly constituencies

Voting for the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections began on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ranchi (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 07:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 07:21 IST
Fourth phase of polling begins in Jharkhand for 15 Assembly constituencies
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Voting for the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections began on Monday. According to Election Commission, a total of 15 Assembly constituencies, including from the districts of Deoghar, Giridih, Bokaro and Dhanbad, are polling today.

The Assembly constituencies where polling is being held today include -- Madhupur, Deoghar, Bagodar, Jamua, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Chandankiyari, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara. The third phase of elections took place in 17 Assembly constituencies covering 8 districts on December 12.

The second phase of elections to Jharkhand Legislative Assembly took place in 20 Assembly constituencies on December 7, while the first phase of voting took place on November 30. The fifth and the last phase of voting will take place on December 20 and the counting of votes will be held on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Plea against ban on traditional cotton manja: HC seeks Delhi govt reply

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the AAP government on a plea challenging its notification prohibiting the manufacture, sale, purchase, and storage of traditional cotton manja, a thread used in kite flying. A bench of C...

Verdict in 2017 Unnao rape case to be pronounced at 3 pm today

A Delhi court is scheduled to pronounce the verdict in the case of alleged kidnapping and rape of a minor by expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, at 3 pm on Monday. Delhis Tis Hazari District Judge Dharmesh Sharma had reserved the ...

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh challenges Citizenship Amendment Act in Supreme Court, court to hear plea on Wednesday.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh challenges Citizenship Amendment Act in Supreme Court, court to hear plea on Wednesday....

Citizenship Act, NRC weapons of mass polarisation: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens as weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India and said the best defence against them is peaceful satyagraha.G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019