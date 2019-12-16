Left Menu
Anti-CAA protest in UP: CM appeals for peace

A visual of protest outside the Aligarh Muslim University campus on Sunday. Image Credit: ANI

In a late night appeal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged people to maintain peace and harmony and eschew rumours, after protests broke out in certain parts of the state, including at Aligarh Muslim University, against the amended citizenship law. In a statement past Sunday midnight, Adityanath said, "People should not pay any attention to the rumours about Citizenship Amendment Act being spread by some vested interests."

He also said the state government was committed to provide security to every citizen of the state. "For this, it is necessary that everyone follows the law. Nobody will be allowed to disturb the atmosphere of peace in the state," he said. The chief minister's appeal came hours after hundreds of AMU students protested against the legislation in Aligarh and clashed with police at a campus gate, after which the university adminstration announced closure of the institution till January 5.

Officials said at least 60 students were injured in the clashes. The AMU campus has been sealed and heavy patrolling is underway, university officials said on Monday.

Hundreds of students gathered at the trauma centre of the Nehru Medical College Hospital, where the injured are being treated. CMO Dr Nisar Ahmed said on last count, around 60 students, most of them with trauma injuries and eye injuries caused by tear gas, are being treated.

Aligarh Muslim University Registrar Abdul Hamid said the police entered the campus late Sunday night and clashes were reported from inside. Students have been asked to vacate their hostels, he said.

The clashes at AMU started after an agitation by Jamia Millia Islamia students in Delhi against the legislation turned violent and police used batons and tear gas to disperse them. Several students were injured in the incident. Asked to comment on reports that some students were protesting outside Darul Uloom Nadwa (Islamic seminary) in Lucknow, Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said "there is total peace in UP".

He said some students came out for a while but were sent back to the campus. "The field staff is vigilant and in touch with all. Abundant precautions have been taken," he added.

Meanwhile, scores of Banaras Hindu University students also staged a protest at the Lanka Gate on Sunday in support of the AMU students. BHU students from the Left-backed AISA wing, along with other student unions, raised slogans in support of the AMU students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

