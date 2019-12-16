Situation tense in Jamia Millia Islamia, many students decide to leave for home

The situation in Jamia Millia Islamia, which witnessed protests against the amended Citizenship Act, remained tense on Monday morning and many students decided to leave for their homes, sources said. The university had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which led to violence and arson.

According to sources, the situation continues to be tense with many women students preferring to leave the campus for their homes. Many students feel they are not safe even inside the campus.

The varsity had declared winter vacation from Saturday till January 5 and even postponed the exams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)