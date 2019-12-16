Cong MP likely to give privilege notice against Union minister Smriti Irani
Congress MP Manickam Tagore is likely to give a notice for privilege to Union minister Smriti Irani for her statement made against Rahul Gandhi on December 13.
According to sources, Tagore is likely to meet the Lok Sabha secretary general for moving the privilege notice against the Union Minister on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
