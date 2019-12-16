Left Menu
Jamia Nagar violence: Delhi Police registers two FIRs

Delhi Police have registered two FIRs pertaining to property damage and riots in connection with the violence that erupted during the protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Jamia Nagar area on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 11:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 11:11 IST
Jamia Nagar violence: Delhi Police registers two FIRs
Delhi Police . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police have registered two FIRs pertaining to property damage and riots in connection with the violence that erupted during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Jamia Nagar area on Sunday. Several students of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University were seen leaving the campus with their luggage today morning as the varsity has been closed till January 5 owing to yesterday's violent protests.

The protests led to clashes between the police and students and left several injured. Some students also protested at the gate of the University demanding action against Delhi Police for their alleged 'crackdown' on protesters. A student was seen protesting at the gate shirtless.

The students of JMI and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had staged a protest at the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) on Sunday after clashes at the Jamia campus. Nazma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor of JMI said that police action against students on Sunday took place because of confusion which occurred when protesters opposing the Citizenship Act entered the campus after a clash with police outside.

"In the library, our students were sitting and the police could not differentiate between them and the real culprits and therefore some students were injured in the ensuing action by the police," she had said. Akhtar added that apart from students, staff and guards of the university had also been injured in the action and it had led to damage of property. On the other hand, Delhi Police claimed that several policemen including senior police officials were injured in the violence and stone-pelting carried out by unruly agitators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

