All institutions should get equal rights like those run by minorities, demands VHP

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to seek equal rights for non-minority educational institutions from the Narendra Modi government and solicit amendments to Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution to bring Hindu-run education institutes at par with the minority-run ones.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 16-12-2019 11:46 IST
  Created: 16-12-2019 11:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sources told ANI that the VHP is hoping to secure amendments to Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution of India to expand the rights given to minorities to all sections of the society. Preparations for reaching out to the elected representatives have already been made as the Parishad has contacted over 400 Members of Parliament, cutting across party lines, to seek their support on the issue. The Sangh-affiliate points out that the Constitution gives a right to all religious denominations to establish and maintain institutions for religious and charitable purposes.

"Education is obviously a charitable purpose. Therefore, Hindus do have a right to establish educational institutions and also to seek autonomy and other government benefits that are accorded to minority educational institutions," sources added. The VHP hopes to secure an amendment to Article 30, that relates to the rights of minorities to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice and bring all educational institutes under it.

Currently, Article 30 restricts the rights to establish and administer educational institutions only to minorities. The minorities enjoy autonomy and freedom from governmental interference despite the Constitution's mandate that the state shall equally give them its grant, sources added.

"Institutions established by any minority are entitled to run on state funding. The subtext of constituent assembly debates shows that the rights given in Articles 29 and 30 were assumed to be for minorities, particularly an assurance to them in the aftermath of partition," sources added. Providing equal rights to all educational institutions, including those run by Hindus, has been on the agenda of the Sangh. The RSS affiliates have often stated that these minority institutions are being promoted at the cost of those run by the majority population.

