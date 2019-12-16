Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP leaders supported incident, alleges BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Jamia violence

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday alleged that Sunday's protests related to the amended Citizenship Act (CAA)and the ensuing violence in national capital near Jamia Millia Islamia University was backed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 16:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 15:47 IST
AAP leaders supported incident, alleges BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Jamia violence
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari speaking to ANI on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday alleged that Sunday's protests related to the amended Citizenship Act (CAA)and the ensuing violence in national capital near Jamia Millia Islamia University was backed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said: "This is a very worrying incident. This incident was supported by AAP leaders. One of the MLAs had also instructed people to continue the protests, which I have posted about on Twitter."

He further demanded an explanation from the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. "Kejriwal has not explained the concept of CAA to the Muslims. The Act has nothing to do with the Muslims of our country. The AAP wants to spread violence and use the Muslim community to disrupt the situation in Delhi. They should know that the Muslims of our country stand with peace," he said.

Tiwari also claimed that the AAP supports the concept of Triple Talaq. "Their statements are very worrying. They also support Triple Talaq, despite it being torture for our women. There is a bigger conspiracy to spread hate and violence in the country. The law should take strict action against such people so that they do not commit such acts in the future," he said.

The students of JMI and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had staged a protest at the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) on Sunday after clashes at the Jamia campus. Nazma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor of JMI said that police action against students on Sunday took place because of confusion which occurred when protestors opposing the Citizenship Act entered the campus after clashing with police outside.

"In the library, our students were sitting and the police could not differentiate between the real culprits and therefore some students were injured in the ensuing action by the police," she had said. Akhtar added that apart from students, staff and guards of the university had also been injured in the action and it had led to damage of property. On the other hand, Delhi police claimed that several policemen including senior police officials were injured in the violence and stone-pelting carried out by the unruly agitators. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St momentum to 8-month peak, pound slips

Asian shares rose to their highest in eight months on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Streets streak to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. The mood carried MSCIs broadest in...

New strategy adopted for resolving historical claims arising from abuse

The Crown has adopted a new strategy for resolving historical claims arising from abuse in state care that better reflects its principled response to the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry, State Services Minister Chris Hipkins and A...

Last of New Zealand volcano dead identified

All victims of the White Island volcanic eruption have now been identified, New Zealand police said Tuesday, as they formally named two Australians and an American among the deceased. The explosion at the popular adventure tourist destinati...

Brees ties Manning for most career TD passes

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees tied Peyton Manning for the most touchdown passes in NFL history on Monday. Brees 21-yard touchdown pass to TreQuan Smith with 611 left in the second quarter Monday night -- Brees second scoring str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019