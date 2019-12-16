AP HC issues notice to government on PIL challenging construction of TDP office

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to the state government and Guntur district collector to enquire about the construction of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office on government land. The High Court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy against the allotment of 3.6 acres of Vagu Poramboku land for the construction of the TDP party central office.

In his PIL, Reddy said that the land was allotted on lease for the party office for 99 years, which was against several laws. He contended that the allocation was illegal and requested the High Court to cancel the government order issued in this regard on June 22, 2017.

The PIL prayed that "the court may be pleased to issue a writ particularly in the nature of Writ of Mandamus declaring the action of the 1 respondent in issuing the government order allotting an extent of land in Atmakur, Mangalagiri Mandal, Guntur district in favour of TDP for construction of state party office on lease basis for period of 99 and further action of the state Capital Region Development Authority in allowing to make construction contrary to the building permission obtained by suppressing material facts as illegal". (ANI)

