Don't fall prey to disinformation campaign: Naqvi to Muslims

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 16:05 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 16:05 IST
Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday appealed to Muslims not to fall prey to the disinformation campaign being carried out about their future in relation to the recently enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act. "Muslims in India are safe and their future is secured. Don't believe the propaganda that they (Muslims) will be sent back to Pakistan," he said at an event organised by Hindi news channel 'Aaj Tak' here.

"Let the vested interests keep on speaking whatever they want, but don't fall prey to their evil designs," Naqvi added. Referring to the ongoing anti-CAA protests and violence, he said, "Misinformation spreads much faster than information and that is what has happened in this case and we condemn any kind of violence."

Indian Muslims, the minister said, have a strong cultural and traditional links with the country. They need not have any apprehension about their safety, security and future, he added.

On the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue in Assam vis-a-vis enmasse deletion of "genuine" citizens' names as alleged by the opposition parties, Naqvi said the NRC process has not yet completed. It is an ongoing process and there are provisions for the affected citizens to get relief from the tribunal or the high court, he said.

Taking part in the discussion, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi said Jamia Millia Islamia University vice chancellor Nagma Akhtar has no moral right to continue in the post in relation to Sunday's violence in the varsity. "How is it possible that police can enter the campus without her permission. Who is she fooling? The VC has no moral right to be in that post," he said.

In his reply, Naqvi said any kind of violence is "condemnable" but many a times it has happened that police entered the campus without permission. "It isn't the first time that this has happened," the minister asserted.

On the CAA, Owaisi, the MP from Hyderabad, said the government could make laws but not violate the fundamental rights of its citizens. "When a Hindu's name does not figure in the NRC, he can take the help of the CAA to get citizenship but what about Muslims, they have no such help. They will be sent to detention camps," he claimed.

The CAA provides citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh with December 31, 2014, as the cut-off date. The Bill in the regard was approved by the Lok Sabha on December 9 and the Rajya Sabha on December 11.

The President gave his assent to the Bill on December 12 after which it became an Act.

