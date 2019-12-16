CPI-M to move SC against amended citizenship law

The CPI-M on Monday said it would file a petition in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying the tweaked law is against constitutional provisions.

CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury said here that the apex court would be approached either on Monday or Tuesday.

He said the amended law is violative of constitutional provisions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)