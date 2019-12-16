Haryana govt declares one-day state mourning for I D Swami's passing away

The Haryana government on Monday declared a one-day state mourning as a mark of respect to former Union minister I D Swami, who passed away in Faridabad at the age of 90. Swami breathed his last at a private hospital on Sunday.

The national flag would fly at half-mast on December 16 in the state across all government buildings and there will be no official engagement for the day, an official statement said here. A former BJP MP from Karnal, Swami was a minister of state for Home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government nearly 20 years ago.

