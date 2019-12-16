Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-CAA protests reach Mumbai; students take to streets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 18:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 18:17 IST
Anti-CAA protests reach Mumbai; students take to streets
Image Credit: ANI

Students in large numbers hit the streets here on Monday to express solidarity with the students of the Jamia Milia Islamia and AMU protesting against the amended Citizenship Act as agitation against the new law in other parts of the country found resonance in the metropolis. Hundreds of students from the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS) and the University of Mumbai held protests to denounce the BJP-led government over the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and also the proposed National Register of Citizen (NRC).

They condemned the police action against the students of the Delhi-based Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) and the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The protests in the financial capital were peaceful.

TISS students gathered outside the college premises in the morning, carrying placards with anti-government slogans. "The nation is dying while you are sleeping," read one of the placards. The students also shouted slogans against what they called "Godi Media".

They shouted slogans condemning "police brutality and violence" against the JMI and AMU students. "The time has come to speak up guys," shouted a student. Students assembled outside the TISS campus in suburban Deonar and demanded to scrap of the proposed NRC and the Citizenship Act, which was passed by Parliament last week and received presidential assent.

Fahad Ahmed, a second-year student of Ph.D. at the TISS, said the Delhi Police should learn a lesson from their Mumbai counterparts on handling protesters. "We assembled here in large numbers but none of the officers even touched any student. We are here against the government and brutality of Delhi Police," he told PTI.

"We are here since morning and protesting peacefully. We want Delhi Police officers to be held responsible for the Jamia incident," he said.

Members of around 18 student unions assembled outside the Kalina campus of the Mumbai university and held a demonstration. Around 500 students from different departments took part in the demonstration.

The state coordinator of Chatra Bharti Sanghatana Sachin Bansod said, "We assembled here to show solidarity with the Jamia Milia Islamia students and protest against the Centre's NRC plan and enactment of the CAA. "We want students arrested by the Delhi Police should be released immediately. If students want to express their views against the government, they should not be lathi-charged.

Bansod demanded action against the Delhi Police for their high-handed behavior with the students. "In the news and social media, we saw how the Delhi Police behaved with students and women too. We want action against the Delhi Police," Bansod said.

"Our protests went on for two hours and members of 18 different student wings took part in it," he said. Several parts of the country, including the North-east and West Bengal, have erupted in protest against the CAA, which seeks to give citizenship to religiously persecuted non- Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

The alleged police crackdown on the JMI and AMU students during their anti-CAA protest has also come under criticism from various quarters..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

LANXESS to become climate neutral by 2040

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has set itself an ambitious climate protection target. By 2040, the Group intends to become climate neutral and eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions from around 3.2 million tons of CO2e. Already by 2030...

Trump watching NKorea 'closely' as talks deadline nears

US President Donald Trump said Monday hed be disappointed if North Korea had something in the works as a year-end ultimatum from Pyongyang about the fate of their nuclear talks approaches. The nuclear-armed North has issued increasingly str...

Attack against Inates military camp still haunts West Africa: UN envoy

The UN envoy for West Africa and the vast Sahel region told the Security Council on Monday that in recent months, the region has been shaken by unprecedented violence.A horrific attack against the Inates military camp, in Niger, still haunt...

World must unite against corruption, UN anti-corruption conference told

As we enter the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, the world must unite against corruption to stop precious resources from being drained by illicit financial flows, an international conference on the issue h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019