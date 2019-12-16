Police rescues kidnapped teen girl in Doda

Police on Monday rescued a minor girl who was allegedly kidnapped in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, and arrested the accused, officials said The parents of the girl lodged a complaint with Bhadarwah police that their 17-year-old daughter was kidnapped by a man from the area, they said.

Police registered an FIR at the Bhadarwah police station on Sunday and investigation was initiated. On the direction and overall supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police Doda Mumtaz Ahmed, police constituted various teams to search for the kidnapped girl and the accused, police added.

Police team led by sub-divisional police officer, Bhadarwah, Adil Rishu and Station House Officer Police Station, Bhadarwah, Inspector Shamim Ahmed rescued the girl from Padyarna area of Kishtwar district, they added. The accused, identified as Rohit Kumar of Doda district, has been arrested, police said.

The girl was handed over to her parents after completing legal formalities, they said.

