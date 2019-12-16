West Bengal govt asks media to exercise caution while

The West Bengal government asked media houses on Monday to exercise caution while reporting incidents of violence in the state. A notification issued by the state secretariat said, it is reported that some news channels are repeatedly showing old footage of sporadic incidents of violence, thereby causing a misleading impression.

"We have been repeatedly urging the media to cooperate with the state government in the current situation. We again seek your cooperation in the mater," a senior official said, referring to the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995 and the guidelines of the Press Council of India. Violent protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued to rock parts of West Bengal for the fourth consecutive day with several incidents of vandalism and arson being reported from different districts..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)