Army's South Western Command pays tributes on Vijay Diwas

South Western Command chief Lt Gen Alok Singh Kler on Monday paid tributes to martyrs at Jaipur military station on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. The Army commander laid a wreath at Prerna Sthal at the military station and greeted all ranks of the command on the occasion, according to defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh.

“He exhorted them to remain eternally vigilant as custodians of security and territorial integrity of the nation,” Ghosh said. Army veterans were also present on the occasion.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year. On this day in 1971, over 90,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before Indian troops, bringing to an end the bitterly fought war on the eastern and western fronts. It also led to the creation of Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)