Jamia protest: 2 men admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with 'gunshot injury', say sources

Two men, who were apparently part of a demonstration by Jamia Millia Islamia students on Sunday, have been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital with "gunshot injury", sources said on Monday. The father of one of students, Sohaib Khan (23), said his son was not part of the protest but was passing by when he was hit by a "pellet" on toe.

"He underwent surgery last night and was shifted to a ward," Mohammad Arshad said. Sohaib is a 4th-year B.Tech student at Jamia Hamdard, his father said.

Another student, 22-year-old Ajaz who also suffered gunshot injury on the chest apparently at the protest site, was also undergoing treatment at the Centre-run hospital. Delhi Police has, however, denied firing on the protesters during the clash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)