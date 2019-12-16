Yogi seeks brick from every Jharkhand family for Ram temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday sought the contribution of brick from every family in Jharkhand for constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya. Adityanath, addressing election rallies, said lakhs of Hindus have dedicated their lives over the past 500 years for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"The Ram Mandir will not be just any other temple. It will be a national temple that will be built on the birthplace of Lord Ram. It will be the soul of India. The temple will show the strength of the country's democracy and judiciary to the world," he said. The Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged the Congress dragged the issue for long but the Supreme Court verdict paved the way for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Every Dalit and tribal will proudly proclaim that it is the temple of their Lord Ram," he said. Adityanath said India's stature in the world has grown during the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As soon as the second term of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government commenced, Article 370 and 35A were abrogated, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Parliament and PM-Kisan Yojana was introduced, he said. "Only people with a strong will can take such decisions," Adityanath said.

He said more developmental work would be done during the second term of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)