Railway official inspects work on Pamban bridge

The additional member of the Railway Board (Electrical) Manju Gupta on Monday inspected the work on the new Pamban Bridge. Talking to newsmen here, he said he inspected also the proposed railway trackbetween Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi.

He said steps were being taken simultaneously to electrify the railway track betweenMadurai and Rameswaram. In the first phase, the electrification work between Madurai and Paramakudi would be taken up, he said.

In the second phase, the electrification of track would be taken from Paramakudi to the Mandapam, he said. PTI SSN COR NVG NVG.

