Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 Indians aboard commercial vessel kidnapped by pirates off western coast of Africa

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 21:13 IST
20 Indians aboard commercial vessel kidnapped by pirates off western coast of Africa

Twenty Indians on board a commercial vessel were kidnapped by pirates from the high seas off the western coast of Africa on Sunday and the government has taken up the issue with Nigerian authorities, officials said. The incident comes 10 days after 18 Indians on board a Hong Kong-flagged vessel were kidnapped by pirates near the Nigerian coast.

"We are concerned by the kidnapping of 20 Indian crew members (as reported by the shipping agency) from the vessel MT Duke in the high seas off the western coast of Africa on December 15," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. He said it was the third such incident in the region this year, affecting Indian nationals.

"Our mission in Abuja has taken up the matter with the Nigerian authorities, as also with the authorities of the neighbouring countries," Kumar said. "The safety of hostages is paramount and we continue to engage with Nigerian authorities and other stakeholders closely on the recent incidents," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Flyers F Farabee suspended without pay for interference

Philadelphia Flyers rookie forward Joel Farabee was suspended Monday for three games without pay after his interference penalty against Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault on Sunday, the NHLs Department of Player Safety announced. Farab...

UPDATE 1-Pentagon chief: Need to speak with Turkish counterpart to understand Erdogan base comments

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday that he needed to speak with his Turkish counterpart to understand how serious President Tayyip Erdogan was when he said he could shut down the Incirlik air base, which hosts U.S. nuclear war...

Cricket-Siddle called into Australia squad for second NZ test

Pace bowler Peter Siddle has been brought into Australias squad in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood for the second test against New Zealand on what is expected to be a benign Melbourne Cricket Ground MCG pitch. Hazlewood suffered a low-g...

UPDATE 1-North Korea tests likely if they 'don't feel satisfied' -Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday North Korea would likely carry out unspecified tests if they dont feel satisfied, amid fears the two countries could return to the collision course they had been on before launching diplomacy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019