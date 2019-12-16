'Justice Clock' inaugurated by Madras HC CJ A P Sahi

'Justice Clock' an LED display board displaying information like ranking of all courts nationwide based on filing of cases, pendency and disposal,was inaugurated here on Monday by the Chief Justice of Madras High Court, A P Sahi. "This is yet another feather to the High Court. A communication system which will connect to the masses. Hope in times to come we will be achieving more and more in the area.

Even in the High Court rules framed recently, we have included a rule for adopting electronic methods for service of summons, the Chief Justice said after inaugurating the clock. Earlier, delivering his presidential address, Justice T S Sivagnanam, who is also chairperson of the computer committee of the court, said that in 2017 the Prime Minister stressed on the need for such a clock, which was readily accepted by the then Chief Justice of India.

Subsequently, proposals were made by the Supreme Court to establish such clocks in various parts of the country. "The Madras high court is proud to have such a clock. It not only disseminates information to public, but will also encourages disposal of cases," Justice Sivagnanam said.

Besides the clock, the Chief Justice also inaugurated solar panels to be installed in subordinate courts with the objective of reducing dependency on electricity and audio jingles to be broadcast in radios, informing the public about services offered by the courts..

