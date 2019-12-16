Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pranab bats for raising LS strength to 1,000, cautions against majoritarianism

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 22:19 IST
Pranab bats for raising LS strength to 1,000, cautions against majoritarianism

Former president Pranab Mukherjee on Monday pitched for raising the number of Lok Sabha seats to 1,000 from the existing 543 and for a corresponding increase in Rajya Sabha's strength, arguing that India has a "disproportionately large size" of electorate for elected representatives. Delivering the second Atal Vihari Vajpayee memorial lecture organised by India Foundation here, he also cautioned parties in power against "majoritarianism", saying that people may have given them a numerical majority, but a majority of voters has never supported one party.

"This message of the Indian electorate has never been clearly understood by political players. That is why we think we can do anything and everything when we have an overwhelming majority in the legislature. But that should not be the case," he said, asserting that people have often punished such incumbents in the past. "A numerical majority in elections gives you the right to make a stable government. The lack of popular majority forbids you from a majoritarian government. That is the message and essence of our parliamentary democracy," he said.

Mukherjee also voiced his misgivings over the idea of simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls, something Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly pushed for, as he said it may be done one time through constitutional amendments but there is no guarantee that elected members will not express their lack of confidence in a government in the future. In a nearly hour-long speech, the veteran parliamentarian strongly argued for lifting the freeze on the numbers of seats in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The last time the strength of Lok Sabha was revised was in 1977 which, he noted, was based on the 1971 census that put the total population at 55 crore. The population since then has more than doubled, and there is a "strong case" to remove the freeze in the delimitation exercise. It should be ideally increased to 1,000, he added.

Noting that 16-18 lakh people are represented by one Lok Sabha member, he wondered how he or she be expected to be in touch with the electors. "We need to think innovatively and not just resort to excuses without any basis. If the British Parliament can have 650 members, the Canadian Parliament can have 443 members and the US Congress can accommodate 535 members, why can't the Indian Parliament do so," Mukherjee asked.

Speaking on the topic "Has parliamentary democracy succeeded in India and the challenges ahead", the former president, who served between 2012-17, also questioned the rationale behind a new Parliament building, a demand that has come from many quarters. "I seriously wonder, how a new Parliament building is going to help or improve the working of the parliamentary system in India," he said.

If the strength of Lok Sabha is increased to 1,000, then the Central Hall can be converted into the Lower House and Rajya Sabha can be shifted to the current Lok Sabha, he added. He cited the lack of adequate woman representatives in Parliament as one of the "shortcomings".

Mukherjee also called for dealing with disruptions in Parliament "firmly" by Ethics Committee, saying MPs who do not respect the sanctity of the legislature should be acted against. Remembering Vajpayee, the first BJP prime minister, Mukherjee hailed him as a consensus-builder who worked to take everyone along.

"Atalji was a great son of India. Although we worked in ideologically opposite pillars of the polity, his innate qualities as an orator, as a moderator and as a consensus seeker in both his roles as an opposition leader and later as prime minister impressed me greatly," he said.

"I have no hesitation in saying that he was an inheritor and practitioner of the best traditions and qualities of leadership that India can be proud of," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian court sentences would-be airline bombers to 76 years in prison

Two brothers have been sentenced to a total of 76 years in prison by an Australian court for planning to blow up an Etihad Airways flight from Sydney to Abu Dhabi with a bomb hidden in a meat grinder. The New South Wales Supreme Court on Tu...

Peter Siddle replaces Josh Hazlewood for Boxing Day Test against New Zealand

Australias Peter Siddle has been named as the replacement of Josh Hazlewood for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand in Melbourne. Hazlewood was on Sunday ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand due to a hamstring tear.The 28-ye...

Blue Jackets stop Caps' road streak with shutout

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored twice and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 3-0 Monday night. Eric Robinson also tallied for the Blue Jackets, who have won six of their past seve...

Child sexual abuse substantiated against ex-Oklahoma priest

Oklahoma City, Dec 17 AP The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City said Monday it has substantiated an allegation of child sexual abuse against another priest. The archdiocese said in a news release that Father Papa-Rao Pasala admitted to inappropri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019