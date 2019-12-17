Left Menu
Two beggars found dead along Noida roads; suspected to have died of cold

  • Noida
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 00:21 IST
The bodies of two beggars were found on different roadsides here on Monday, with the police suspecting that they died due to cold weather. The first body was found under a tree near the NTPC building along the elevated road in the city, according to police.

"The man's name is not known but he used to beg for money in nearby areas. His body bore no marks of injury and it appears he died of cold," a policeman from Sector 24 police station said. The body has been sent for post mortem examination, he added.

The other body, that appeared to be of a person in his 40s, was identified as Hatim Ahirwar. His body was found in the bushes along a road leading from Sector 48 to Sector 49, the police said. "He used to beg at the Sector 49 roundabout. There was no injury mark on his body and it appears he died of cold. Further proceedings are underway," a policeman said.

The deaths come as the winter season has begun in northern India even as local authorities and administration in Noida has come up with night shelters for homeless people, arranged bonfires at various locations and are distributing blankets to the needy in the city.

