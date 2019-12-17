NIA arrests JMB member in Bengaluru module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested Mosaraf Hossain, an active member of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), in Bengaluru module case.Hossain, 22, is a resident of Murshidabad district in West Bengal. He will be produced in NIA Special Court, Kolkata today for seeking transit warrant to produce him before NIA Special Court, Bengaluru, read a statement.

The case pertains to seizure of improvised hand grenades, fabricated grenades caps, circuits of IEDs, one 9mm live round, one air gun, suspected explosive powder and other incriminating materials on July 8, 2019, from a house in Chikkabanavara, Bengaluru, Karnataka rented by members of JMB. It was revealed during investigation that Hossain is an active member of JMB, a terrorist organisation proscribed by the Government of India.

Hossain came to Bengaluru in the first week of March 2018 with Asif Iqbal to participate in subversive activities in India. While staying in Bengaluru, he along with other JMB accused persons (Jahidul Islam, Kador Kazi, Habibur Rahman, Adil Seikh, Najir Sheikh etc) committed two dacoities in March-April, 2018 in Bengaluru to raise funds for JMB to wage war against the Government of India and to carry out subversive activities across India, the statement read. (ANI)

