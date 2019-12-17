Protest in northeast Delhi against amended citizenship law

Scores of people on Tuesday gathered in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area to protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the protest began around 12 noon and the people from the area gathered at Seelampur T-point.

The protesters raised slogans against the Act, National Register of Citizens and the government.

