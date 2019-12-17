Left Menu
Can't increase trains as route is saturated: CPRO, Central Railway after woman falls off local train, dies

After a 22-year-old woman died after falling from an overcrowded local train in Dombivli city, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway on Tuesday stated that the Railway can't increase the frequency of trains on the route, as the route is saturated.

  • ANI
  • Thane (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 15:27 IST
  • Created: 17-12-2019 14:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After a 22-year-old woman died after falling from an overcrowded local train in Dombivli city, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway on Tuesday stated that the Railway can't increase the frequency of trains on the route, as the route is saturated. Shivaji M Sutar, CPRO, Central Railway told ANI: "It is a very sad incident. We are trying every possible option to avoid such incidents. We have run 114 new locals in the past one year and 15 new local trains have been initiated from Dombivli. We have also increased the number of security personnel, but this route has been saturated for new trains now."

He further stated that the Central Railway is committed to the safety and security of the passengers but has its own limitations as far as the issue of increasing the frequency of local trains is concerned. "We do not blame anyone, but we request that the state government come forward and co-ordinate with Railway to complete the work of the flyover at two level crossings. The Central Railway has put girders on both these locations three years ago, but the work from the state government is pending till date," he said.

He further stated that if the relatives of the deceased claim in the Railways Claims Tribunal (RCT) for compensation, her case will be looked into by the RCT. The incident took place on Monday when the woman was traveling from Kalyan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST).

This comes days after a man allegedly robbed and threw a 32-year-old differently-abled woman off a moving train in Mumbai. According to the FIR, the woman, Nagma Ansari boarded the handicapped compartment of Gujarat Express at Dadar railway station with the assistance of other passengers at around 3:30 on Friday.

"As the train started moving, a man got into the train compartment claiming to be a plumber and started closing the doors and windows. After some time, the man tried to snatch the purse of the woman and run away," the FIR in Marathi read. "However, when the woman resisted and called for help, the man snatched her chain and mobile as well and threw her out of the moving train," it added.

